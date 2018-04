Donegal County Council will hold a Civic Reception next Monday 16th April in honour of Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett.

The pair were double winners of the Donegal International Rally in 2016 and 2017 and won the National Rally in Donegal in 2015.

It was the first time in the history of the event that an all Donegal crew won the International twice.

The reception will start next Monday at 6pm at the Council Chamber in County House Lifford.