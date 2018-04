Councillors in Inishowen are again calling for more funding to carry out works in Ballyliffin in the run up to the Irish Open in July.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott told this week’s Municipal District meeting that there is now a sense of urgency about the situation there, and he’s hoping for progress this week.

Cllr McDermott says there is important momentum in Ballyliffin and Malin Head at the moment, and that must be encouraged and supported: