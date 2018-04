Bord na nÓg, CLG Ghaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal, has been granted €3,939 to purchase training equipment.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh sanctioned the grant under the Gaeltacht action of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.

Announcing this grant, Minister McHugh said that he was delighted to make the grant available to Bord na nÓg while attending the youth of the parish and providing a broad programme of sporting events for them.