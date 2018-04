The was great news coming from the Commonwealth Games in Australia this morning for a Donegal Badminton player.

Raphoe’s Rachael Darragh was in action in a Round of 64 match in the Women’s Singles at the Carrara Sports Arena and she was impressive in a 2 sets to nil win over Cameroon’s Stella Ngadjui.

Rachel won 21-6, 21-3 and she moves into the next round where she will meet Malaysia’s Sonia Cheah on Wednesday.