Public consultation to begin over naming of Brandywell Stadium

Derry City and Strabane District Council has embarked on a public consultation process regarding the renaming of the Brandywell Stadium.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the online survey that will determine if the recently regenerated Brandywell Stadium is to be renamed in memory of the late Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride.

The online survey will ask the public to vote Yes or No in favour of changing the name of the football stadium at the Brandywell Complex to the “Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.”

The survey will be available for a 12-week period from 09 April to 01 July and will be available via the Council website.

Members of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council earlier this month voting in favour of the consultation process agreed that the threshold for accepting the name change would be two thirds of respondents supporting the naming proposal.

Signage encouraging participation in the consultation process will be erected at the Brandywell Stadium and residents living in the area will also receive leaflets and information.

The results of the consultation process will come before members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee in the autumn for consideration.