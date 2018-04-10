PPC Falcarragh win National Cup but St Columba’s lose out in final

PCC Falcarragh were crowned FAI Schools Minor B National Cup winners at IT Sligo today after a stunning second half comeback.

The Donegal school were 2-0 down at the break to Coola PPS but scored three times in the latter half to take the title 3-2.

PCC Captain Blake McGarvey scored twice in five minutes early in the half, his second, a fantastic effort from the edge of the box.

The third and match winning goal came in the 65th minute as Paul Johnston hit the top corner with a rocket shot to give his side the lead.

In the second game played in Sligo this afternoon, St Columba’s College Stranolar lost out in the Minor A Final to St Joseph’s College from Galway.

Jamie Murray gave St Columba’s the lead in the 4th minute but St Joseph’s were 4-1 in front at half time.

Callum Gillen made it 4-2 in the opening minute of the second half but they couldn’t pull back the deficit as the Galway side won 4-2.