Outrage after trees destroyed in local park

The Mayor of Letterkenny has hit out at those responsible for vandalising trees in Ballyboe Park in the town.

The damage to the trees reportedly happened at some stage yesterday afternoon and Gardai have been notified.

It’s understood that another similar act of vandalism took place in another part of the park last year.

Mayor Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh has condemned the incident and says while a number of people witnessed the attack, the vandals may have been caught on CCTV from local businesses in the area: