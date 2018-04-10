Local Authorities left in dark over flooding works – McConalogue

There are calls for a for a coordinated national support mechanism to be set up to ensure that flood relief works can be carried out in affected areas.

It follows a number of situations arising in Donegal, whereby both the Office of Public Works and the County Council are claiming that they do not have responsibility for flooding works in certain areas – leaving local land and property owners to fend for themselves.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says this is leading to confusion and in some cases, consistent flooding in certain areas as they are unable to secure funding.

He says a National body is needed to address the issue: