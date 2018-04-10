Gardai warn of people being targeted after making cash withdrawals

Gardaí in Donegal have issued an appeal to the public to exercise caution when carrying out banking transactions.

The warning comes in response to a number of reports of people being targeted after carrying out substantial withdrawals of cash from financial institutions in the county.

In a number of cases persons were identified as making substantial withdrawals of cash and were followed to their vehicles which were broken into when parked and money taken.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Paul Wallace has issued the following advice.