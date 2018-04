The Ulster Council have confirmed the venue’s for this weekend’s GAA Minor League finals.

Donegal will play Monaghan for the Jim McGuigan Cup on Saturday at Drumragh GAA Club, outside Omagh on the Dromore Road.

The game throws in at 2pm.

Derry will play Down in the Shield Final at the Antrim Centre of Excellence, Dunsilly.

That game will start at 12noon.