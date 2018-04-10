Donegal Airport named world’s most beautiful landing spot

Donegal Airport has been named the world’s most beautiful landing spot by global travel fans.

The annual survey conducted by Private Fly saw the most votes overall going to the runway at Donegal Airport.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says he is thrilled that Donegal has received such an outstanding accolade.

He says: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved especially the management and staff at Donegal Airport. I have to say that I agree fully with global travel fans. The stunning view that awaits you as you land at Donegal Airport never ceases to take my breath away it is definitely the most beautiful landing spot in the world”.

Adam Twidell, CEO of PrivateFly said “Donegal is extraordinarily beautiful and deservedly sits in the top spot this year. Its rugged coastal landscapes were a location for the recent Star War movies, and it’s not hard to see why. Whether you are in the Millennium Falcon; on an airliner; or on a private jet, coming into land here feels like an otherworldly experience.”

Donegal Airport was voted in the top ten in the last two years and this year in 2018 has reached the top spot. Mr. Twidell describes this list as an annual bucket list for travel fans and with recent accolades such as the National Geographic’s ‘Coolest Place in the Planet’ and being named as the media’s ‘Favourite Place in Ireland’ and ‘Ireland’s Hidden Gem’, Donegal’s star is continuing to rise with more and more people being encouraged to come and discover just what we have to offer.