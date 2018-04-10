Derry City Drawn at home in Quarter final’s of EA Sports Cup

The Brandywell will play host to Derry City’s game against the winners of Shelbourne’s tie with Drogheda United in the EA Sports cup Quarter-final.

Holders Dundalk, who progressed past St Patrick’s Athletic in a penalty shoot-out in the last round, will host Bohemians in the stand out tie of the round.

Cobh Ramblers await the winners of the 3rd Round tie between Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town, while the winners of the postponed fixture between Munster rivals Waterford and Cork City will face a trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers.

The EA SPORTS Cup Quarter Final draw in full:

Cobh Ramblers v Shamrock Rovers/Longford Town

Dundalk v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Waterford/Cork City

Derry City v Shelbourne/Drogheda United

Fixtures to be played on Monday 7 / Tuesday 8, May 2018