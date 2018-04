The highly daily usage of the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park is not suggestive of a public perception that the Park is unsafe.

That’s according to Donegal County Council as part of its response to calls by Cllr. Dessie Sheils for a Park supervisor to be employed.

The Council also say that various measures are already in place to assist the Gardai if any antisocial instances should occur.

Cllr. Shiels however, believes a number should be made available for people to report less serious incidents: