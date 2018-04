A Strabane Councillor is initiating a clamp down on dog fouling, urging people to report instances directly to the Council.

A dog owner who does not pick up their pets foul can be fined £80 yet the issue is reportedly still prevalent in Strabane and surrounding area.

Local Cllr Patsy Kelly says the community need to play a part in catching those responsible.

He says while the fine should act as a deterrent, people have a role to play in reporting irresponsible dog ownership: