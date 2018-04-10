Cast iron guarantees needed for Foyle Ferry Service

The company which operates the Lough Foyle Ferry is being asked to meet with the Inishowen Municipal District to discuss the failure of the service to operate over Easter.

The service was to have run for 11 days from Holy Thursday, but in a notice posted on its website, the company said for reasons beyond its control, it could not operate.

It follows the allocation of funding for the service from Donegal County Council. Members are now asking if there are penalty clauses which can be invoked.

Cllr Martin Farren says cast iron guarantees are now needed for the summer: