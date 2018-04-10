Calls for DCC Director of Finance to meet local reps over Buncrana Leisure Centre

There are calls for a meeting between The Director of Finance at Donegal County Council and local representatives in a bid to progress the reopening of Buncrana Leisure Centre.

The centre has been closed for almost three years now and while Government funding has been earmarked for refurbishment works the local authority need to match that funding.

Buncrana Community Leisure Centre Company had been asked to submit a number of clarifications and supporting documents to the Council.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray says the project needs to move forward and believes that further delays are unnecessary: