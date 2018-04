Three of Ireland’s leading race walkers, among them Donegal’s Brendan Boyce, have been selected to compete in the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships that take place in China on the 5th and 6th of May.

Milford’s Brendan Boyce who competes under Finn Valley will be involved in the 50km race walk while Alex Wright (Leevale) and Cian McManamon (Westport) will contest the 20km event.