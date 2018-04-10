Amy Boyle Carr starts in Ireland defeat to Netherlands

The Republic of Ireland suffered a first defeat in their World Cup qualifying campaign losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

It was a big night for Amy Boyle Carr who earned her first senior cap.

Having impressed in training this week Manager Colin Bell gave the Glenties girl her first start.

Two goals in an 11-minute first half spell gave the Netherlands a 2-nil win at Tallaght Stadium.

At the start of the second half Ireland were chasing the game and the goal scorer from last week’s win over Slovakia was introduced.

Milford’s Amber Barrett came on to replace Boyle Carr but she couldn’t make an impact once again.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin was an unused substitute and Tyler Toland wasn’t involved due to a broken wrist.

The Dutch are now out on their own at the top of the group on 13-points, three clear of Ireland.