Amber Barrett calls on supporters to play key role against the Dutch

The Republic of Ireland women’s side can take a massive step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup finals tonight.

They welcome European champions the Netherlands to Tallaght.

The sides are level on points at the top of thier qualification group and Ireland held the Dutch to a scoreless draw when they met in November.

There’s plenty of Donegal interest in the sqaud although Tyler Toland will once again miss out because of a broken wrist.

Peamount United striker Amber Barrett scored the 87th minute winner for Ireland against Slovakia on Friday.

It was the first international goal for the 22-year-old from Milford.

She says the Irish supporters were vital last week, and feels they will play a key role in this game.

Donegal girls Roma McLaughlin and Amy Boyle Carr are also part of the Ireland squad.