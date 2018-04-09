PSNI investigate Feeny tractor incident

Police in County Derry are investigating an incident in which a tractor was driven into the side of a house in Feeny at around 10 o’clock last night. Significant damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the property, which was unoccupied.

The tractor, which was taken from a building site in the Feeny area, was found a short time later on the Glenshane Road.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward, and in particular, they are asking any drivers with fitted dash cams who were in Feeny village last night to check their footage.