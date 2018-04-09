Police in Strabane investigating after dog hit by car in Clady

Police in Strabane are currently investigating an incident in Clady in which a dog suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The PSNI received the report at around 4:10pm yesterday, of a damage only road traffic collision in Clady.

It was reported that earlier that day when a woman was walking a dog on a lead on the Hillhead Road area of Clady, a blue-coloured vehicle collided with the animal.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who was in this area and witnessed the incident, or has any information to come forward.