Only 10% of LUH patients received ambulance within 20 mins

Only 10% of patients brought to Letterkenny University Hospital received an ambulance within 20 minutes.

Latest figures from the HSE reveal that of the 760 calls received by the National ambulance Service in Donegal in September of last year, almost 83% of patients waited up to an hour.

Over the four week period, two patients waited up to 4 hours to be brought to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Of the total of calls made to the National Ambulance Service in Donegal in September 2017, 10% of patients received an ambulance within the 20 minute standard.

270 patients received an ambulance within 30 minutes of making the call while 83% were waiting up to an hour to be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

During the same period, almost 14% of patients waited between 1 and 2 hours.

Meanwhile, ambulances were dispatched to 3% of calls within 2-3 hours with 2 people waiting between 3 and 4 hours for an ambulance.