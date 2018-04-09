McCreary’s Topline, Killygordon targeted in early morning burglary

Gardaí are currently investigating a burglary and a criminal damage incident at McCreary’s Topline, Crossroads, Killygordon.

At approximately 4:20am this morning, two men gained entry to a yard, causing extensive damage to a building.

There are no reports of anything being stolen but significant damage was caused to the building after those responsible rammed a truck into the property.

Donegal’s Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a dark coloured car heading towards Castlederg this morning to come forward: