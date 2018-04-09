Expansion of Clár TechSpace programme to include Donegal

Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh has announced an expansion of the Clar TechSpace project that will enable schools and youth organisations in Donegal to apply from this autumn.

The programme is a national project currently working with schools and youth clubs in Connacht and Munster, affording people the opportunity to develop technology skills through the medium of Irish.

Over €283,000 in funding has also been announced for Camara Ireland to further develop the project nationally.

Minister McHugh is hopeful there will be a high demand for the project: