A Letterkenny councillor says there needs to be a conversation about security and safety at the Bernard Mc Glinchey Town Park.

Cllr Dessie Shiels says there have been a number of reports of incidents at the park, and additional measures may be needed to address the situation.

Cllr Shiels says this may include the positioning of more CCTV cameras, and even the deployment of a warden in the park to supervise activities there.

He says a debate is needed………….