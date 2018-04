Donegal County Councillor Patrick McGowan has condemned an early morning burglary and criminal damage incident at McCreary’s Topline, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Two men gained access to a yard at around 4:20am, causing significant damage to the property.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today with Greg Hughes, Councillor McGowan says there is a sense of low confidence in the Gardai, resulting in a lot of rural crime going unreported: