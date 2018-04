Border Communities Against Brexit has organised events at six locations along the Irish Border to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement this evening.

Posters will be unveiled at the locations, which include Lifford Bridge and Bridgend, in an attempt to show visually the group’s determination not to return to a hard border of the past.

Declan Fearon of Border Communities Against Brexit says, despite promises from the British Government, the group believes a hard border is on its way: