HighlandTV: Highland Golf Special – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Preview

In three month’s time the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be staged in Donegal on the links at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The Inishowen venue and officials of the European Tour have been working hard since the turn of the year gearing up for this historic event in July.

The anticipation and excitement ahead of the contest has been building considerably, given its place on the European calendar, just two weeks away from the Open Championship.

In the coming weeks and months, some of the world’s top golfers are expected to confirm their place alongside Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm in tackling the Glashedy course.

Alot has been happening since the announcement, given what’s involved in hosting a tour event of this size and magnitude.

In a Highland Golf Special, Oisin Kelly went to Ballyliffin this week where he caught up with Club Captain Paddy McDermott and General Manager John Farren.

