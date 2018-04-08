Donegal Junior League Results 08/04/18

Brian Mc Cormick Cup Semi-Finals
Drumkeen United 1 v 2 Kildrum Tigers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 0 Cappry Rovers
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Premier Division
Milford United 0 v 4 Castlefin Celtic
Glenea United 2 v 2 Rathmullan Celtic
Drumoghill F.C. 0 v 0 Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Convoy Arsenal 1 v 5 Keadue Rovers
St. Catherines 8 v 1 Ballybofey United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United 0 v 2 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 2 Deele Harps
Curragh Athletic 4 v 1 Copany Rovers
Cranford United 2 v 0 Gweedore United