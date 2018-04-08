Donagh Kelly wins Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly in a Ford Focus WRC has won the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry, round two of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

He finished 16.4 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta WRC of another Donegal driver, Declan Boyle. Clonmel’s Roy White in a Ford Fiesta WRC was a minute and 19.3 seconds further behind in third.

Joseph McGonigle was in 4th position, 2.26.9 off Kelly’s time.

Donegal man Stuart Darcy finished out the rally at the top of class 14 in his Darrian T90 GTR.

Donagh spoke with Martin Walsh…

Martin Walsh also spoke with second placed Declan Boyle…