Athletics Review with Patsy McGonagle

There was plenty of action in the North West on the athletics front this weekend.

It was a Letterkenny 1,2 in the female category of the Omagh Half-Marathon with Annemarie McGlynn coming first ahead of Nakita Burke.

Dempsey McGuigan threw a 70.24 and finished 6th in the Hammer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Catriona Devine won the Run Donegal 5k earlier today, with Kay Byrne in second and Sara-Marie Doherty, Aoife McGrath and Joanne McNabb making up the top 5.

Patsy McGonagle reviewed the weekend’s athletics action on Sunday Sport…