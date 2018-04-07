PSNI in Strabane warn against phone scams



Police in Strabane have issued a warning alerting people to two scams currently targeting people in the area.

Police say they have received a very large number of calls in the Northern Contact Management Centre especially for the Foyle area about HMRC phone calls.

The PSNI have warned that this is a scam with callers asked to press 1 immediately to contact police.

Police are warning not to follow these instructions as you may be connected to a premium line call or to a caller pretending/impersonating police where these people will use confidence to get your personal details.

There have also been reports of letters and phone calls being received from Pensions Services stating that money is owed.

Police are warning that this is also a scam.

People are again advised to never give out personal or bank details.