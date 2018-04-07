Letterkenny AC 1-2 in Omagh Half-Marathon

Annemarie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC won the Female category of the Omagh Half-Marathon today with a time of 1.14.28, with her clubmate Nakitra Burke taking second in a time of 1.21.17.

McGlynn set a new course record with her time, and Burke, who was running her first half-marathon, set a new 10k Personal Best during her run.

Letterkenny won the Female Team event in the half-marathon with Shauna McGeehan coming in with a time of 1.37.28.

Men’s Half-Marathon Top 5:

Female Half-Marathon Top 5:

Male 5k Top 5:

Female 5k Top 5: