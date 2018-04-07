Harps man Conor O’Reilly signs with Ipswich Town

Confirmation this week from Finn Harps F.C. that Conor O’Reilly will be joining English Championship side Ipswich Town in July.

An agreement has been reached between the two clubs and the 16-year-old midfielder is now looking forward to pursing his football career at Portman Road subject to the usual formalities.

Finn Harps Secretary John Campbell said the club was pleased that the negotiations had reached a satisfactory conclusion. “An agreement has now been reached with Ipswich and on behalf of Finn Harps I want to wish Conor all the very best in his ambition to become a professional footballer.”

O’Reilly is currently a member of the Finn Harps U17 squad and will remain with Declan Boyle’s outfit until July.

He previously played his schoolboy football with Illistrin F.C. and Bonagee United. Conor has played international football for the Republic of Ireland and made his U16 debut against Northern Ireland in the Victory Shield last year.