There is plenty of action in the Donegal All-County League this weekend following the sides having 2 games last weekend.

In Division 1, Gaoth Dobhair, St. Eunan’s and Kilcar all have 2 wins from 2. Division 2 sees Bundoran and Sean MacCumhaill lead the way with 4 points from 4. Naomh Bríd and Killybegs are joint top of Division having started with 2 wins each and there were wins for Downings and Carndonagh in Division 4.

Martin Doherty joined Tom Comack to look ahead to the weekend’s action…