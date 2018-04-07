Fanad United win Donegal Youth League

Fanad United Youths recorded a 3-2 win over Kilmacrennan Celtic today in the Donegal Youth League to clinch the League Title for a second year in a row.

Keelin McGroddy put Fanad ahead on 8 minutes, before Kieran Black equalised for Kilmacrennan. A Conor McHugh penalty on 33 minutes again gave Fanad the lead, but that goal was also cancelled out before McHugh scored his second goal with 17 minutes left to play to win it for his side.

Niall Doherty’s side suffered their first league defeat in 2 seasons last week against Letterkenny Rovers, which prolonged them clinching the title, but they were able to see off Kilmacrennan today to keep the cup in Fanad.