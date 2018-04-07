Donegal Ladies keep League Semi-Final dreams alive with win over Cork

The Donegal Ladies overcame last year’s League champions Cork today in Letterkenny to keep their league semi-final hopes alive by a scoreline of 4-11 v 2-03.

Yvonne Bonner (2-3), Niamh Hegarty (2-1), Geraldine McLaughlin (0-2), Ciara Grant (0-2), Karen Guthrie (0-1), Katy Herron (0-1) and Sarah Jane McDonald (0-1) were the scorers for the home side.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Donegal will now look for a slip-up from Galway tomorrow against Westmeath to leave them 3 points ahead of the Tribeswomen.

A win for Galway tomorrow will leave both sides on 13 points and with Galway having scored more points (16) in the drawn game (Donegal 1-13 v Galway 0-16) Galway would progress to the semi-final.