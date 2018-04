Donegal Junior League Results 7 April 2018

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 2 v 0 Glenea United Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 5 v 1 Milford United Reserves

Orchard F.C. 1 v 2 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen United Reserves 3 v 3 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Drumbar F.C. 1 v 2 St. Catherines Reserves

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 0 v 2 Kildrum Tigers Reserves

St. Catherine’s have secured Promotion with their win over Drumbar as Gweedore Celtic Reserves failed to win at home to Kildrum Tigers Reserves.