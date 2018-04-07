Delap and Bonner on Irish squad to play Scotland.

The Colleges and Universities national team will welcome the Scottish Universities to Oriel Park on Monday afternoon 9th April.

LYIT student and Derry City player Adrian Delap has been named among the squad.

Former Finn Harps man Jonny Bonner is also named. Bonner plays with Irish League side Crusaders and IT Carlow.

It will be the first game for the team since representing Team Ireland at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Chinese Taipei last August.

The last two encounters between the sides have brought victory for the Irish with an inspired performance from University of Limerick graduate Garbhan Coughlan delivering a 6-1 victory in Edinburgh last year.

In response to the news of the inclusion of Adrian Delap, the LYIT player, Paddy Gallagher, Sports Officer at LYIT, was thrilled for the player and felt it was thoroughly deserving in Adrian’s case.

“Adrian has had some great performances for LYIT in the past 2 years, and there is plenty more there, he can develop further as a player, this selection is a credit to him and to his family”