Buncrana driving test wait times among the longest in the country

People who take their driving test in Buncrana face the longest wait to sit it.

It takes an average of just over 19 weeks from the date of application to sit the test in the Donegal town.

Gorey in Co Wexford is next with a wait of around 18 and a half weeks, despite the Road Safety Authority aiming to have everyone tested within 10 weeks.

Latest figures from the RSA also found some drivers are waiting as long as 25 weeks to take their test.

Buncrana Councillor Nicholas Crossan has called for the installation of a permanent Driving Tester in Donegal: