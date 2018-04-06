Update: Man dies after getting into difficulty in River Erne

A 27-year-old man has died after he got into difficulty in a Co Fermanagh river yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised after he got into difficulty in the River Erne not far from the Glen Eden Hotel in Belleek.

A major operation was launched with the rescue 118 helicopter, two ambulances and fire brigade personnel all dispatched.

The man was consequently taken from the river was given medical aid at the scene.

It’s understood he was taken to hospital for further treatment but has since passed away.