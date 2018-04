The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of a Donegal woman in Goa, India has begun today.

Danielle McLaughlin was killed while visiting India to train as a yoga teacher.

She was found dead on March 14 2017 and a local man, Vikat Bhagat, with whom she had been friends since 2016, is on trial accused of her rape and murder.

Today initial evidence was heard in the case as the prosecution cross-examined a witness who first saw the body.

The case has now been adjourned until April 13th.