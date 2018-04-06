Kenny Shiels wants Derry to take their good form on the road

After last Monday’s derby cup win over Finn Harps, it’s another north west club which provides the opposition for Derry City on Saturday night.

It will be second visit to The Showgrounds this season for Derry as they take on Sligo Rovers.

Earlier in the campaign Derry lost 2-1 but have since won five of the last six games thanks to their brilliant home form.

Derry Manager Kenny Shiels told Kevin McLaughlin he is expecting another tough game with Sligo and is looking for his team to carry their excellent form into the away tie…