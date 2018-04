The IFA hosted a seminar last night to discuss the implications of Brexit on the border counties.

The event, at the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblaney, was also addressed by representatives from the Ulster Farmers Union.

IFA President Joe Healy, who addressed the meeting, says rapid progress in the withdrawal agreement negotiations is needed to avoid a disastrous no-deal scenario.

Mr Healy told Highland Radio News that the lack of certainty is a key worry: