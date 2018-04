There are fears that someone will be seriously injured if safety measures are not implemented at a busy Letterkenny junction.

The top of Oliver Plunkett road is home to the County Library and many local businesses creating a substantial amount of footfall in the area.

However, it’s been reported that when some motorists are about to turn left off the main street; they are immediately speeding up as they travel down the road.

Local Cllr. Dessie Shiels says a number of options can be explored: