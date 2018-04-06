Donegal to get unique holiday home for people with disabilities

Funding has been allocated to build Ireland’s first bespoke log cabin in Donegal to cater for people with severe disabilities.

€115,000 in LEADER funding has been made available along with over €38,000 of private investment to to build and fit out the log cabin in Culdaff as part of the Hoist Away project.

Work is due to be complete this September on the three bedroom build that will be specifically designed to cater for wheelchair users and equipped to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

Una McGinley of Hoist Away, says the idea was borne out of her own personal experience while travelling with her partner who has MS: