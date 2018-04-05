Tyler Toland ruled out of Republic’s World Cup Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team midfielder Tyler Toland has been ruled out of the FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands due to a fractured wrist .

The 16-year old Donegal girl made her international debut in the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland at the start of the campaign after stepping up from the Women’s Under-17s team.

Toland went on to start in the 2-0 win over Slovakia and the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands but will now miss the next two qualifiers with a fractured wrist.

The WNT trained at the FAI National Training Centre this morning, their final training session before they face Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow, with kick-off at 5pm.

“It’s another huge blow for us as Tyler has been an influential member of the team since she made her debut at the start of the campaign,” said Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell.

“Her performances against Slovakia and the Netherlands were fantastic but now we’ve got to make plans for these two fixtures without her. It will give someone else in the squad an opportunity to step up and we’ve got to look forward now.

“The players have trained brilliantly all week and they’re ready for another tough test. The whole squad are incredibly excited to play in front of our home crowd for the first time this campaign and we’ve got to direct that energy into a positive result.”

Donegal girls Roma McLaughl, Amber Barrett and Amy Boyle Carr are also part of the Republic squad

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Niamh Prior (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifying Group Three – Fixtures

April 6: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium, KO 5pm

April 10: Republic of Ireland v The Netherlands, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7pm