Renewed calls for action on Bad Eddie wreck

There are renewed calls for action to remove Bad Eddie and replace it with a monument.

The iconic wreck located on Magheraclogher strand in Gweedore is in a serious state of disrepair with a number of signs erected on site, warning people of the danger it now poses.

There are fears locally that someone will be seriously injured and it’s only a matter of time before the ship gets washed away entirely.

John Joe McGinley Founder of Wild Atlantic Gweedore has been outlining what some locals would like to see happen: