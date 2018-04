New figures show that over 200 families presented themselves as homeless to Donegal County Council over the last three years.

The data shows that in 2017, almost 80 people sought assistance compared with 62 in 2016 and 67 in 2015.

The figures include help provided by the Council to those affected by the severe flood event in August of last year.

While acknowledging this, Cllr. Gary Doherty says the figures still portray a real issue in the county and this needs to be addressed urgently: