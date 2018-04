The N15 Donegal/ Sligo road has reopened following a fatal overnight collision.

A 53-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car at approximately 11:05pm last night in the townland of Lisalurg.

The man was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.